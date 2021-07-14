NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Trading 6.9% Higher

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

