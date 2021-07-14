NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NavSight in the first quarter worth about $197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NavSight by 268.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 781,237 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NavSight in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE NSH remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,753. NavSight has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

About NavSight

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

