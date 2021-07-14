NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,479 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.