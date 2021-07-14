National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,251. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.