National Bankshares Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.89.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU opened at C$41.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.93. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.