National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

