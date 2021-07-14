National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.34.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.93 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. Insiders sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last ninety days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.