Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Michal Okoniewski Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Michal Okoniewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,271,670.

CVE:NSCI traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. 244,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

