Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Michal Okoniewski Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Michal Okoniewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,271,670.
CVE:NSCI traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. 244,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.50.
Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile
