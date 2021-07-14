Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $108.04

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.04, but opened at $105.60. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $962.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

