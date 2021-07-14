MYR Group Inc. (NYSE:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 5,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NYSE:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00.

Shares of MYRG opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $92.83.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

