Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Buys $53,525.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00.

MYE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $2,024,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.