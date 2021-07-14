My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 291.8% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 122.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00012873 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $29.13 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 291.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

