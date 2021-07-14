Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 661.5% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MRAAY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 131,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRAAY shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.