MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY opened at C$68.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$26.57 and a twelve month high of C$69.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.96.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.