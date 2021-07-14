MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Acumen Capital upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY opened at C$68.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$26.57 and a 12 month high of C$69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.44.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

