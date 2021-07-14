M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank stock opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

