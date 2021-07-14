Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 40,627 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.