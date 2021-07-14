Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZA. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth about $578,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,863,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of EZA opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

