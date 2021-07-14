Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.83

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.83 and last traded at $224.35, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

