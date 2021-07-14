Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.69.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $222.20 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

