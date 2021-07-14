Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 14.45 ($0.19). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

