Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Morphic were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,129,244.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $437,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,526 shares of company stock worth $15,065,415 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.