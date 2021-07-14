Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,832,619.69 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,401,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,076,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.76. 1,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,829. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.