Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MEG traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 575,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,062,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

