Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 125,573 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

