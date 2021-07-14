Monro, Inc. (NYSE:MNRO) Major Shareholder Steve Hoffman Sells 82,500 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NYSE:MNRO) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MNRO opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

