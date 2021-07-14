Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.67. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $387.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

