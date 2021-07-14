MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $7,050,600.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total value of $1,165,930.74.

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74.

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.

MDB stock traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.15. The company had a trading volume of 575,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.