Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 271.40 ($3.55). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.49), with a volume of 712,237 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

