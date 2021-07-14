MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

