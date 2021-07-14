MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 768.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 685,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 125.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 467,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 259,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

NIO stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

