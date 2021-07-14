MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,324 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

