MML Investors Services LLC Buys 318 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Welltower stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.