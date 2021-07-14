MML Investors Services LLC Buys 21,973 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 191.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

