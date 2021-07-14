MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,408 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Graham by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $662.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $652.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $334.73 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

