MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 363.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,012. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.