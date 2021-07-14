MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,012. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
