Mizuho Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $275.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $249.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.