Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
MSLOY stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.