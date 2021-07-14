Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0512

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Mithril has a total market cap of $51.22 million and approximately $64.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00236425 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

