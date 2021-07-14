Mitchell E. Fadel Sells 27,120 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,671. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

