Mina (MINA) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $205.96 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00115227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.50 or 0.99798901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00952006 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 174,725,867 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.