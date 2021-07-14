Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,639,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

