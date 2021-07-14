Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,611. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.