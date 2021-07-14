Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $711,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,639,592. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.