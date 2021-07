Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson Sells 3,800 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,324,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,972,300.

CVE ML traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,765. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a current ratio of 55.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a PE ratio of -29.15.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

