Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MBCN stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,200 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

