MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

