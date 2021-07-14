MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $595.00 and last traded at $600.00. Approximately 12,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 878,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

