Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 765,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

