Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 304.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

